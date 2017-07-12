Nancy Hubbard (Photo: City of Dearborn)

Nancy Hubbard, formerly a Dearborn City councilwoman and daughter of late longtime Dearborn Mayor Orville Hubbard, has died at the age of 84.

Hubbard died Monday night at the senior independent living center she called home, said son John Dmytro.

In a statement, Dearborn Mayor John O’Reilly said: “Nancy Hubbard had a front row seat to much of Dearborn’s history, and so had a deep commitment to keeping our community a special place. As a councilwoman, she took pride in the personal attention she gave to residents when they contacted her office.”

The mayor’s statement continued: “She also was honored to hold the Council President Pro Tem leadership position for 16 years, and to have a role in major economic projects at a time of significant growth in Dearborn. She is leaving a legacy in her own right, and will be missed by the many residents she listened to and stood up for during her long career as a public servant.”

Hubbard will be buried alongside her father in Union City at the Riverside Cemetery, said daughter Nancy Costello. The remains of her late husband, John R. Dmytro, who was cremated, will be buried with Nancy's, the family said.

Her husband John, who died in June 2013 at the age of 89, was a World War II veteran, "a gunner in a B-24," son John said. He could have been buried at Arlington National Cemetery, and reporting from the time of his death said he would be.

But he never was. Nancy, the family says, wanted to be buried with him, but also wanted to be buried alongside her father in Union City. A ceremony with "full military honors" is expected when John and Nancy are interred, son John said.

The family will remember Nancy Hubbard at a private service on Saturday. A public memorial will take place Sunday, at either The Dearborn Inn hotel or The Henry Ford, the family said.

Hubbard is survived by son John Dmytro and his wife Sherry; daughter Nancy Costello and her husband Tom, along with grandsons Ryan Hubbard Costello and Jackson Thomas Costello; son Jeffrey and partner Judi; and brother James C. Hubbard, a retired Dearborn police officer.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2u9mhCJ