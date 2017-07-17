Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News)

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy knows how some people will respond to the summer safety tips she’s issuing.

She knows people will say the advice is simplistic and basic common sense.

But the tips bear repeating, she said. That’s because she has seen too many children die the past few years in unnecessary and completely preventable deaths.

“This information bears repeating because it can save lives, maybe even that of your own child,” she said in a news release Monday.

So here are Worthy’s safety tips:

Tip one: Never leave a child unattended in a car. Besides other dangers, it also makes the child vulnerable to heatstroke. Even on a 60-degree day, the temperature in a car can climb to 120 degrees.

Also, if you ever see someone else’s child in a car, don’t wait long before taking action, advised Worthy.

Tip two: If you own a firearm, store it in a locked place and store your ammunition in a separate locked place. Use a locking device that renders the weapon inoperable when not in use.

Make sure your children are aware of the safety guidelines concerning your weapon.

Tip three: Teach fire safety to your children at a young age. Among the things to teach them is how to get out of your home during a fire. They should get down on their hands and knees and crawl with their heads up.

Parents should practice with their kids. Repeat the crawling exercise several times until the child knows it well.

Tip four: When lying an infant down for sleep, the baby should be placed on his or her back with nothing else around them — no pillows, blankets or toys. There should be a firm mattress with fitted sheet.

Tip five: Children should be taught to never approach an unknown dog or dog that isn’t accompanied by its owner. Children should never approach an injured animal, or dog that is eating, sleeping or nursing puppies.

Children should never poke, hit, pull, pinch or tease a dog.

Parents should never leave a baby or small child alone with a dog, and should socialize their dogs when they’re puppies to be comfortable with people and other animals. Dog owners should use a leash and exercise their pets regularly.

Tip six: When hiring a babysitter, people should use a trusted friend or family member, or get recommendations from friends. They shouldn’t hire anyone younger than 12 and should meet the babysitter beforehand to ensure they’re capable and know CPR and first aid.

Before leaving the babysitter at the home, the parent should let them know the location of exits, first aid supplies, flashlights and the fire extinguisher.

Tip seven: When it comes to water safety, parents should ensure every family member knows how to swim, and should swim only in designated areas patrolled by a life guard. Parents should make sure they’re never distracted while watching their children swim, and ensure they’re swimming with a friend.

