A DTE Energy contractor was killed in an accident Wednesday morning while working in Romulus.

The fatality involved a contract line worker for Asplundh Construction Co. and DTE is investigating the cause of the accident.

Randi Berris, DTE manager of communications said the worker was not a DTE employee, but part of a contracted team. Berris said she is unsure if the worker’s family has been notified and no further information will be released until then.

Romulus Police Department said no information is available yet on the worker, where the accident took place, cause or other injuries.

DTE released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying:

“We were saddened to learn of a tragic accident Wednesday morning involving a line worker for one of our contractors working in Romulus. The safety of our employees – including our supplier family – is our No. 1 priority at all times. We are working with local authorities to investigate the cause of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the worker’s family and co-workers during this extremely difficult time.”

