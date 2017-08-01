Two people were hurt late Monday night in an explosion at a U.S. Steel mill, the River Rouge Fire Department confirmed.

The explosion took place about 11:15 p.m. Monday; officials aren't yet sure how it happened, said Captain William Abair of the River Rouge Fire Department.

The ages, genders and conditions of the victims were not available.

Abair said the explosion did not take place on Zug Island, but at the 80 Inch Hot Strip Mill.

