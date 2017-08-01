Buy Photo Grosse Ile's free bridge is down to one lane starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Commuters who use the Grosse Ile Bridge may want to leave more time in their travels, as the bridge is down to one lane as crews repair supports under the bridge.

Work starts about 11 a.m. Tuesday and will close the westbound lane, a statement from the township said. As the westbound lane is closed, both east- and westbound traffic will use the eastbound lane, alternating between directions.

The bridge will still be open for water traffic, the statement said. Commuters can also use the toll bridge.

There is no estimate on how long the closure will last, as officials will give the bridge "an in-depth inspection."

jdickson@detroitnews.com

