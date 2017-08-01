Michigan Treasurer said the cities can succeed unaided. State oversight boards abolished, full local control re-established.

Officials from the Michigan Department of Treasury announced Tuesday that Lincoln Park and Pontiac have been released from financial receivership and the city will regain full control of operations and finances immediately.

Michigan Treasurer Nick Khouri said both of the Receivership Transition Advisory Boards recommended the termination of the receivership under the Local Financial Stability and Choice Act.

“Today marks an important achievement for Lincoln Park residents, the city and all who have contributed to moving the city back to a path of fiscal stability,” Khouri said in a statement. “As the community has shown, it can succeed unaided. I am pleased to say the city is released from receivership.”

The release from financial receivership gives city leaders full control of internal operations and finances. The cities will also be able to approve council resolutions and ordinances without state oversight.

Both state-oversight boards have been disabled. The Lincoln Park board was created in January 2016 after the city's last emergency manager's term concluded. Pontiac declared a financial emergency in 2007 and the oversight-board formed in March 2016.

“Pontiac has seen great economic progress and opportunity since the lost decade,” Khouri said. “Residents, the city and all who contributed to moving the community back to a path of fiscal stability should take great pride in this important achievement. Pontiac has the ability to prosper independently and continue its growth in the future.”

