A former local Boy Scout leader was sentenced to a year in jail and five years of probation Tuesday as part of his guilty plea for having sexual contact with a 12-year-old boy in his scout troop.

David Radecki, a former U.S. Border Patrol Protection Officer, will report to a facility of the Wayne County Jail on Wednesday to begin serving his jail time for his crime, which authorities say occurred last October.

Radecki, 38, was accused of exposing himself to the boy and touching him.

Radecki pleaded guilty June 13 to accosting children for immoral purposes and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Romulus police started investigating Radecki after the allegations were made in October 2016 when the child said he had been inappropriately touched multiple times by Radecki. Authorities said the incident occurred Oct. 1.

The boy’s statement about how the sexual abuse has affected him was read by a family friend and a member of the Wayne County chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse.

“He made me feel bad. He made me feel guilty,” wrote the boy in the letter read in court Tuesday. “I thought he was my friend and now I hate Boy Scouts.”

The youngster said he joined the Boy Scouts to learn skills that would help him one day become a U.S. Navy Seal.

“I should have known he was bad when he told me not to tell anyone,” the boy wrote. “I hate him. I don’t like what he did to me. He’s a bad person and he should go to jail. I trust no one because of him.”

The boy was consoled by his mother as he attended the sentencing before Third Circuit Judge Lawrence Talon. He and family members wore teal T-shirts that read “ENOUGH” on the front and “#endthesilence” on the back.

The boy’s mother also spoke during Radecki’s sentencing, telling the defendant, “My little man is forever changed.” She said afterward she considered the punishment too light.

Radecki sat with his attorney listening as the boy’s mother read the letter.

“What (Radecki) has done is evil. This person has destroyed my son’s future goals,” said the mother as she stood near Radecki and his attorney. “I had an extremely outgoing and charming young man. Now he’s withdrawn. I will never forgive (Radecki)”

Radecki refused to comment, telling the judge, “I’m going to take my lawyer’s advice (not to speak) and honor that.”

Talon told the victim not to blame himself for what happened to him. “You didn’t deserve this,” said Talon. “It’s not your fault. Keep your head up.”

As part of his punishment, Radecki must register as a sex offender, not have unsupervised contact anyone younger than 16, not own a computer or operate one with internet access, or live within 500 feet of schools and other establishments that children frequent.

In a statement after the charges were filed, Justin Williams, director of field services for Boys Scouts of America, said in a statement, “The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Upon learning of these allegations we took action to preclude this individual from any further participation in the Scouting program.

Williams added: “The safety of our youth members is of paramount importance and we seek to prevent child abuse through a comprehensive program of education on the subject, the chartered organization leader selection process, criminal background and other checks, policies and procedures to serve as barriers to abuse and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse.”

