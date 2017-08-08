Police tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Harper Woods — Two men died in the city on Tuesday from what authorities believe are drug overdoses.

Officers with the city’s public safety department were called to a home in the 21000 block of Van Antwerp at about 7 p.m. and found the pair dead inside, investigators said in a statement.

Both males — one a Harper Woods resident, the other from Roseville — are in their 30s, according to the authorities.

Authorities are investigating the deaths as narcotics-related but the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the official cause.

The incident follows rising deaths across Michigan and Metro Detroit tied to the national opioid crisis.

Of the 2,335 overdose deaths statewide in 2016, officials said 1,689 were opioid-related, up from 1,275 in 2015, when Michigan ranked in the U.S. top 20 for such fatalities.

In Wayne County last year, the medical examiner’s office reported drug-related deaths jumped 56 percent.

The problem has prompted area authorities to highlight battles and discuss resources. State legislators have also passed bills aimed at tackling the spikes.

So far this year, Harper Woods emergency personnel have responded to about 36 heroin overdoses, which resulted in nine deaths, city officials said Tuesday.

Police Chief Jim Burke urged those struggling with opioid addiction to contact his station and seek help through its Hope Not Handcuffs Program, which offers free screening and placement.

“This is a nationwide epidemic,” Burke said in a statement. “Please reach out to anyone you may know who has a substance abuse problem and offer them help.”

