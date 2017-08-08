A 22-year-old Taylor man is dead and a 23-year-old Taylor man is in police custody after a stabbing in the Downriver suburb early Tuesday morning.

Police say they two men knew each other.

Officers responded to a home on the 8000 block of Clippert at 1:27 a.m. The street is south of Ecorse Road and west of Pelham.

In the home they found the stabbing victim. Medics transported him to Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, but he died from his injuries.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Taylor man for the fatal stabbing. While the statement said the two knew each other, no further details were immediately released, including the men’s names.

On a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral costs, relatives identified the victim as Alex Gardner.

He had several siblings, was working a full-time job and planned to attend Wayne County Community College District this fall, according to the post.

Gardner “has had many challenges in life” and lost an older brother at age 2, his mother wrote. “One of the biggest moments was seeing him fight for him to take education in his own hands and graduate with a high school degree.”

Alex Gardner also “had a great heart and would bend over backwards to help those who wouldn’t even ask for help,” including assisting a friend whose arm was in a cast, his mother wrote on the site.

By Tuesday evening, the GoFundMe page had spurred supporters to give more than $5,300 of the $7,600 goal.

“May Alex RIP,” one contributor posted. “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.”

Another wrote: “God speed you peace. My heart aches for you and your family. No one should have to bury their child...especially under these circumstances.”

