Dearborn Heights police are searching for a man who they said tied up and robbed a senior citizen inside her home this week.

The suspect drove to the house at about noon Wednesday and is seen on surveillance video casually walking up to the home. He entered through the unlocked front door, then confronted the resident, who is nearly 70 years old, and demanded money, investigators said in a statement.

“While pleading with the suspect not to rape her, the suspect stated he would not because he is HIV positive,” the release said.

The suspect took $80 in cash and a cell phone before binding the woman with a bathrobe belt, authorities reported. He then fled in a gray or silver newer-model Dodge Durango.

The resident eventually freed herself and called police. She described the suspect as a African-American man possibly in his 30s, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, with a lazy left eye and a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a Detroit Tigers T-shirt and dark pants.

City officials released surveillance images of the man and his SUV captured a home nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at (313) 277-7709.

