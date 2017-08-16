A fire at a DTE substation in Plymouth on Wednesday night has cut power to 4,000 customers, DTE said. (Photo: Matt Zmuda / Special to The Detroit News)

A fire at a DTE substation in Plymouth on Wednesday night has cut power to 4,000 customers, DTE said.

The blaze is believed to have originated at a transformer outside the Plymouth cultural center next to the substation at Theodore and Farmer, said City Manager Paul Sincock.

Passersby reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at about 8:20 p.m.

The blaze sparked flames that were visible from as far away as Allen Park. The intensity of the blaze slowed first responders, said Police Chief Al Cox. "It was very intense."

Michigan State Police and firefighters from Northville, and Plymouth and Northville townships responded.

Hours later, crews remained at the scene, watering down the cultural center and transformer.

The utility said it was working to de-energize the site and did not have an estimate for when power would be restored, said spokeswoman Carly Getz.

A Western Wayne County hazardous materials team also responded as a precaution, Sincock said.

Electricity was shut off for surrounding customers as DTE addresses the issue, said Ryan Stowe, the company's executive director of distribution operations. Some restoration could happen late tonight but it depends on fixing the transformer and determining what sparked the electrical fire, he said. "Crews are working to be safe."

Meanwhile, some residents walked around in the dark, navigating with cellphone lights.

"We've got some camping lights," said Cindy Crecelius, who was with her son Will.

The family lives near the cultural center and noticed the lights flickering around the time of the fire, she said. "We heard firecracker sounds, then a really loud boom, then the power went out."

Rhonda Lavigne was watering her grass when she heard hissing that intensified. Then "it just blew up," she said.

She saw shooting flames, then visitors at the cultural center screaming and fleeing.

"They didn't even go to their cars -- they just were running," she said.

