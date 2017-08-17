Police have raided a medical clinic in Dearborn, officials said. (Photo: Google.com)

Police have raided a medical clinic in Dearborn, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers, Dearborn Police and federal agents raided the Dearborn Medical Clinic at Greenfield and Warren at about 9 a.m., said Lt. Michael Shaw, a spokesman for the state police.

Thursday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced that it had suspended the medical license of Mohammad Derani. According to the LARA statement, data from the Michigan Automated Prescription System, the state's drug monitoring technology, found that "Derani ranked among the most prolific prescribers of controlled substances in Michigan in 2015 and 2016," and that he wrote "more than 43 controlled substance prescriptions" every day he worked between Jan. 1, 2015 and Monday, August 17.

Reforming MAPS was considered one of the major accomplishments of Gov. Rick Snyder's prescription drug and opioid abuse task force. Not only was the system's technology upgraded, but enforcement efforts using MAPS have also picked up.

He said two people have been arrested on narcotics charges and are expected to be arraigned in Dearborn district court Friday morning.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x7M63K