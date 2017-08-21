File (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A 29-year-old Belleville man was killed Monday morning as he walked across an interstate, police said.

It's not clear why the man was on the interstate, they said.

Michigan State Police closed the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near I-275 for hours because of the incident.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Saturn Vue was traveling in the left lane of westbound I-94 near Wayne Road at about 6:20 a.m. when it struck the victim. Two people were inside the sports-utility vehicle.

Police reopened two of the freeway's westbound lanes at about 9 a.m.

Officials said they continue to investigate. They also said they are not releasing the name of the victim at this time because they have yet to notify his next of kin.

