Dearborn Police are asking the public for help to find a suspect who threw a firecracker into a chapel.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Divine Child on North Silvery Lane between Cherry Hill Street and Ford Road, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police a man walked into the church's chapel while prayer was taking place and threw some sort of an explosive. Officials said the explosive burned a bible but no one was injured.

Police investigated and determined the device was a firecracker.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years-old with short, dark hair. He was last seen fleeing the area in a four-door Cadillac with silver rims and multiple stickers on the rear window and bumper. Police released photographs of the suspect's car.

Police said the suspect is responsible for several similar incidents in Dearborn over the past several weeks.

“This assailant terrorized the parishioners inside a house of worship with a total disregard for their safety," Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. "I am confident based on the surveillance footage that someone will be able to identify the suspect or his vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Dearborn Police at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) 773-2587.

