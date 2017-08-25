Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 26-year-old Garden City woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a car while walking on Merriman Road in Westland, police said.

The incident happened at about 4:15 a.m. Friday on Merriman Road north of Palmer, authorities said.

Police said officers were called to the area to respond to an injury accident. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, they said. Officials also said it doesn't appear alcohol was a factor with the driver.

Police continue to investigate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com





Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wETo2S