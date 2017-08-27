On August 26th, 2017, at 8:40 pm, five black males entered the Kay Beauty Supply store at 7746 Wyoming and robbed the store at gunpoint. (Photo: Grab from surviellance video)

Five armed men, four in masks, on Friday assaulted employees at a Dearborn beauty supply store before making off in a stolen SUV with cash and beauty products, police said.

The incident happened at 8:40 p.m. Friday at the Kay Beauty Supply store in the 7700 block of Wyoming near Tireman. Police say the suspects were armed with shotguns and handguns.

“They demanded that the employees give them money from the cash register and safe,” according to a Dearborn Police press release issued Sunday. “The employees sustained non-life threatening injuries.”

On August 26th, 2017, at 8:40 pm, five black males entered the Kay Beauty Supply store at 7746 Wyoming and robbed the store at gunpoint. Anyone with information is urged to call 313-943-2241 or 1-800-Crimestoppers (for anonymous tip)

No shots were fired, police said.

Video released by police Sunday shows four masked men enter the store, with the first man clutching what appeared to be a silver pistol. The fifth suspect, who was unmasked, stayed near the entrance keeping a lookout during the robbery.

“After the robbery, the suspects exited the business and entered a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was reported stolen prior to this incident,” the police release said.

“Crimes of this nature are particularly disturbing because the suspects showed no regard for the safety of the employees,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a written statement. “Crimes like this will not be tolerated. We are urging the public to come forward with information regarding this incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dearborn Police at (313) 943-2241. Anonymous tips also may be reported to Crimestoppers of Michigan at (800) or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call 1-800-773-2587. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

