A 43-year-old man faces charges for allegedly hurling a firecracker into a Dearborn church last week.

David Cerne was arrested Friday, hours after police released video and images they allege showed the Inkster resident tossing the device Aug. 23 into the Church of the Divine Child’s chapel on North Silvery Lane during services.

The incident burned a bible and damaged walls and floors, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Cerne with third-degree arson, arson prep to burn real property and malicious destruction of property under $200.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 19th District Court in Dearborn.

