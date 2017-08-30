Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An Inkster woman escaped a house explosion Tuesday evening without injuries, officials said.

An explosion ripped through the home on Dartmouth Street while the woman was in the shower, Inkster Fire Marshal Robert Roths said Wednesday. The explosion happened at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, he said.

"She ran out of the house and, amazingly, she was not injured," Roths said Wednesday.

He said Inkster firefighters responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire started by the explosion.

"When our guys arrived, the house was fully engulfed," Roths said. "There were flames shooting out of all the windows."

Firefighters from neighboring communities, including Garden City and Dearborn Heights, arrived to assist, he said.

Roths said it's not clear what caused the explosion at this time and fire investigators are expected to return to the home Wednesday. However, he said there are some signs that point to a possible natural gas leak.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xM5R15