Redford Township authorities are investigating what sparked a house explosion that left three people injured Wednesday night.

The blast was reported in the 20100 block of Woodworth before 10 p.m., the police reported.

Three people inside at the time were rushed to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions and identification were not available early Thursday.

Police were expected to release details Thursday.

