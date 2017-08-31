David Allen Cerne (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

The man suspected of tossing a firecracker in a Dearborn church last week was arraigned Thursday in connection with the incident, plus a second incident involving explosives.

David Allen Cerne was formally charged in 19th District Court in Dearborn by Judge Mark Somers with hurling an explosive device into the Church of the Divine Child on Silvery Lane near Cherry Hill and Telegraph on Aug. 23.

In addition to the incident at the church, Cerne was arraigned in an incident the same day in which he allegedly set off an explosive device in a trash can in the area of Telegraph and Cherry Hill. No one was injured in either incident.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Cerne at 9 a.m. Sept. 8. A preliminary examination is set for Sept. 15.

A cash bond has been set at $100,000.

Cerne, a 43-year-old Inkster resident, was identified as a suspect shortly after authorities on Friday released video and images they say showed him tossing the explosive device into the chapel during church services.

The incident damaged walls and floors at the church’s North Silvery Lane site. A bible also was burned in the incident, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cerne was already in custody in Inkster for a similar charge when the prosecutor’s office sought an arrest warrant for the church incident.

“I am grateful that we were quickly able to apprehend this suspect before his actions escalated even further,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement earlier this week.

Cerne was charged Tuesday with third-degree arson, arson preparation to burn real property and malicious destruction of property.

