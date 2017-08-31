Rev. Eugene Katcher (Photo: Archdiocese of Detroit)

A longtime Archdiocese of Detroit priest was charged Thursday with stealing from the parish he led, officials announced.

The Rev. Eugene Katcher, the former pastor at Resurrection Parish in Canton Township, was arraigned in Plymouth’s 35th District Court on three counts of larceny in a building.

Those charges stem from a preliminary investigation the archdiocese launched last spring after an allegation, archdiocese officials said in a statement. Other details were not disclosed.

“After uncovering evidence of possible improper activity, the archdiocese contacted civil authorities for further investigation,” the release read.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that between February 2016 and July 2017, Katcher stole money from the collection plate, the votive candle donations, as well as numerous items of property, including church wine and a television.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday to all three counts, court records show. The charges carry a maximum penalty of up to four years in prison.

The 71-year-old had been Resurrection’s pastor since 2014, was granted senior priest status this year and retired last month as previously scheduled, the archdiocese said.

After his arrest July 21, he was restricted from public ministry, meaning he cannot celebrate Mass or the sacraments in a church setting, wear a Roman collar or present himself as a priest, the archdiocese said. He also is banned from Resurrection parish property.

Katcher was ordained with the Diocese of Fargo, North Dakota, in 1993, and incardinated into the Detroit archdiocese in 2000.

He has been associate pastor at St. Edmund in Warren, St. Joan of Arc in St. Clair Shores and St. Patrick in White Lake; pastor at Sacred Heart in Yale and Sacred Heart Parish in Roseville; as well as administrator at Sacred Heart Mission in North Branch and St. Athanasius Parish, Roseville, according to the archdiocese.

Katcher posted a personal bond and next faces a probable cause conference on Sept. 8, according to 35th District Court records.

