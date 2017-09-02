Knoxville, Tenn. — Officials say the body of a 30-year-old man from Michigan has been found in a Tennessee lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says rescue personnel discovered the body of Andrew Ehrman of Plymouth, Michigan, in Cherokee Lake on Saturday.

Agency spokesman Doug Markham said Ehrman and some friends were swimming in the east Tennessee lake on Friday evening. Sgt. Roy Smith said the group decided to swim back to their pontoon boat because high winds were making it unsafe for swimming.

Three swimmers made it back to the boat and climbed aboard. Smith said “Ehrman could not get back and disappeared below the surface.”

The agency said alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the accident. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2etW6x4