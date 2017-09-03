One person died Sunday in a blaze at a Westland apartment complex, the police department said.
A fire at Willow Creek Apartments and Townhouses claimed the life of a disabled 68-year-old woman. WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) identified the victim as Verlene Johnson, who was blind and used a wheelchair.
A witness told the station that the complex, off Newburgh Road between Ford and Marquette , is largely populated by seniors. A police officer and a firefighter on the scene were treated for smoke inhalation.
Westland police said the blaze remains under investigation.
