Dearborn — The Arab American National Museum hosts a town hall-style meeting exploring two executive orders: The World War II-era order causing internment of Japanese Americans and this year’s attempt to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The museum in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn on Friday plans its third annual 9/11 Anniversary Town Hall entitled Executive Orders: Japanese Internment & the Muslim Ban.

Organizers say panelists will reflect on the 75th anniversary of the order affecting Japanese Americans and the travel ban, which was legally challenged and revised under limitations set by the Supreme Court.

The event is free with reservation .

It’s followed by a ticketed performance of The Camp Dance: The Music & The Memories by the Grateful Crane Ensemble. The troupe shares stories and songs of their Japanese-American elders.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iVDefr