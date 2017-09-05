There’s been an underground electrical explosion in the area of Mack Avenue and Bournemouth Road, officials with Grosse Pointe Woods’ Public Safety Department said.

They also said businesses near the area are being evacuated.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. They said DTE Energy has been notified and will be sending crews to the area to fix the problem.

Randi Berris, a DTE spokeswoman, confirmed crews were en route to the scene.

She also said at this point, the company does not know what caused the reported explosion. The company has been in contact with Grosse Pointe Woods’ city manager and no injuries have been reported, Berris said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eCtvpr