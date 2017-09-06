Dearborn Police are seeking three women who were allegedly involved in a pepper spray attack against another woman at a Walmart store. (Photo: Dearborn Police)

Dearborn Police are asking the public for help to identify three women involved in a pepper spray attack on another woman at a Walmart store.

Police released photos of the suspects taken by the store's surveillance system.

The attack happened about 9 p.m. Monday at the Walmart store at 5851 Mercury near the corner of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

Police said they were called to the store by the victim, a 35-year-old Pinckney woman, who told officers she got into an argument with two women.

The argument escalated and a third suspect walked up behind the victim and struck her in the head, according to authorities.

As she fell forward, the third suspect then sprayed pepper spray into the victim's face, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Dearborn Police at (313) 943-2241.

