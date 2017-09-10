Officers were dispatched to the home on the 6500 block of Yale -- south of Warren, west of Wayne Road -- at about noon on Saturday. The 911 call indicated there'd been a dispute between the two men, according to a police statement. (Photo: File)

A 25-year-old Westland man is dead and his 22-year-old roommate is in custody after a dispute between the two on Saturday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the home on the 6500 block of Yale -- south of Warren, west of Wayne Road -- at about noon on Saturday. The 911 call indicated there'd been a dispute between the two men, according to a police statement.

When police arrived, the victim was dead. They arrested the suspect on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges hav been announced.

