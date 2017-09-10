A 25-year-old Westland man is dead and his 22-year-old roommate is in custody after a dispute between the two on Saturday, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the home on the 6500 block of Yale -- south of Warren, west of Wayne Road -- at about noon on Saturday. The 911 call indicated there'd been a dispute between the two men, according to a police statement.
When police arrived, the victim was dead. They arrested the suspect on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges hav been announced.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs