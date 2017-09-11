A 22-year-old Westland man was charged Monday in connection with the murder of his roommate, the Wayne County prosecutor said.

Jovica Nikoloski was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Spase Grazhdani. According to the prosecutor’s office, Nikoloski attacked Grazhdani in their apartment in the 6500 block of Yale around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Nikoloski allegedly stabbed his roommate multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, where police arrested Nikoloski.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in 18th District Court in Westland.

