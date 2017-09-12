The incident happened last week at the McDonald's restaurant on Ford Road near Oakman Boulevard. (Photo: Ty;er Lamb)

McDonald's said it has fired the manager of a Dearborn restaurant who tried to pull a drive-thru customer's phone during an argument.

"We have zero tolerance for any employee who disrespects our customers," McDonald's spokeswoman Leslie Pardo said in a statement. "We immediately terminated the manager upon learning of this incident. All personnel are trained to provide high-quality service to our valued customers."

She said the manager was fired Monday afternoon and the restaurant's owner refunded the customer's money for the meal.

Pardo also said the company plans to contact the customer Tuesday to apologize for the incident.

The incident happened last week at the McDonald's restaurant, 13158 Ford Road, near Oakman Boulevard. The customer involved in the dust-up, 22-year-old Tyler Lamb, recorded the confrontation with his cellphone and posted the video footage Saturday on his Facebook page.

He wrote in the post: "What happeneds when mcdonalds gives you wrong orders n cold food and refuses to replace it. #mcdonalds. #shameful."

In the video, Lamb complains about his order to two female employees through the restaurant's drive-thru window. "Every time I come here, I have a problem."

One of the employees responded: "Then why do you come back?"

Lamb tells both women that he simply wants his meal replaced. They argue they can't do that and that he's holding up the line. One of the workers tells him to call the corporation the next morning at 6 a.m. with his complaint.

The argument escalates when the other female employee rushes to the window and tries to grab Lamb's phone away from him. "You gotta get me off the phone for real! That's illegal (racial slur.)"

Her co-workers physically restrain the woman.

As he drives away, Lamb says, "All right, you're fired."

He later told WXYZ-TV he was shocked by the restaurant worker's treatment.

"Everybody has bad days," he said. "I understand that. I have bad days, too. But I don't go and try to attack my customers."

