A 22-year-old Westland man is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of his roommate.

Jovia Nikoloski was arraigned on the charge in 18th District Court in Westland Tuesday, officials said. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

A judge ordered Nikoloski to be held at the Wayne County Jail without bond, police said in a statement. He also scheduled his next court appearance for Sept. 21.

Police officials said Nikoloski murdered his roommate, Spase Grazhdani, 25, at about 5 a.m. Saturday in their apartment in the 6500 block of Yale after an argument.

Nikoloski is accused of stabbing Grazhdani multiple times.

