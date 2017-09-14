Dearborn — Dearborn police are probing the theft of four pick-up trucks from a lot in the city.

Officers were called to the 15000 block of North Commerce at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of several Ford F-150s taken from there, authorities said in a statement.

“On-scene officers discovered a large section of chain-link fencing had been cut, allowing the vehicles to be driven off the property,” the release said.

Detectives are seeking tips from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vVeSVa