The preliminary results of an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old Southgate man indicate he took his own life by jumping off a 13-story office building, police said.

Jeff Smith, director of the Southgate Police Department, said his body was found near the former Security Bank headquarters building Thursday afternoon. The building, located on Trenton Road near Fort Street, most recently housed PNC Financial Services.

Smith said the building had been vacant and closed for about a year.

"It appears he broke a window on the bottom floor, climbed up to the top floor and jumped off," he said. "It's very sad. And it happened during National Suicide Prevention Week."

Smith said the investigation is open and police are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

"But we have no reason to believe there was anyone else involved based on what we saw yesterday," he said.

Anyone with thoughts of suicide can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can at 800-273-8255.

