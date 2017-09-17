The suspected vehicle is an early 2000s silver Chevy Impala. The car has what appeared to be a doughnut spare on the rear passenger side. The car also has a spoiler on the trunk lid. The car was last seen driving southbound on Fleming from Zinow. (Photo: Hamtramck Police Department)

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene, Hamtramck Police said.

Police said the boy was hit at 4:29 p.m. Saturday on Zinow Street. Hamtramck police arrived on the scene within one minute of a 911 call and found the boy had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan by ambulance and underwent emergency surgery.

The suspected vehicle is an early 2000s silver Chevy Impala. The car has what appeared to be a doughnut spare on the rear passenger side. The car also has a spoiler on the trunk lid. The car was last seen driving southbound on Fleming from Zinow.

Anyone with any information regarding the car or case, call the Hamtramck Police Department at (313) 822-5281.

