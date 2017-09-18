Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Inkster — A man was transported to Garden City hospital for two gunshot wounds in his leg Sunday night.

At 11:30 p.m. Michigan State Police Second District, Special Investigation Section and troopers assigned to the Secure Cities Partnership-Inkster responded to the 28000 block of Fernwood Street.

A 24-year-old man transported by a friend to Garden City hospital for two gunshot wounds to his left leg. Police said he was outside his house when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim stated he has no idea who shot him or why.

Michigan State Police K-9 was called to the scene for a track and to try and locate a possible gun. No suspects or firearms were located. Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital and several shell casings were collected from the scene.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

