A 33-year-old Livonia mother was arraigned Monday in connection with the December death of her infant son.

Leslie Gwen Neuman is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

Livonia Police Capt. Robert Nenciarini said 6-month-old Connor Kleeman was found unresponsive in Neuman’s home on Iowa Street at 6 a.m. Dec. 29, 2016. Neuman had taken the child to bed with her and when she awoke realized the baby wasn’t breathing.

“She had consumed alcohol and woke up to find the child wedged between the bed and the wall,” Nenciarini said Monday.

After CPR efforts were unsuccessful, the child was taken to St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office found the child’s death was accidental and resulted from pulmonary congestion and edema.

Police and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Neuman created an “unsafe” sleeping situation that resulted in the death of her infant son.

Neuman turned herself in for arraignment Monday and was given a $100,000, 10-percent cash surety bond.

Neuman was arraigned in 16th District Court in Livonia before Judge Kathleen McCann. Neuman’s probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 and her preliminary examination is expected to be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 5, both in 16th District Court.

In 2013, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced parents who placed their children in unsafe sleeping environments would face criminal charges.

