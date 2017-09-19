MDOT plans to conduct safety inspections on the Fort Street bridge over the Rouge River Tuesday and Thursday. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Motorists who use Fort Street over the Rouge River to get downtown or downriver should find an alternate route Tuesday and Thursday.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the Fort Street bridge over the river will be closed those two days for a safety inspection. The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, MDOT said.

"This inconvenience is necessary for the important testing of the bridge to ensure the safety of drivers above and ships below," the agency said in a statement.

Operators will raise and lower the bridge as inspectors test it.

Motorists who travel northbound on Fort Street should use northbound Interstate 75 as a detour.

Southbound drivers will need to find another route due to construction on southbound I-75, officials said.

To check routes for construction and traffic information, log on to Michigan.gov/drive or use MDOT's MiDrive app.

