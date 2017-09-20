A Spirit Airlines flight departing from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Atlanta Monday evening experienced trouble taking off and had to return after pieces of metal fell from the engine. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Romulus — A Spirit Airlines flight departing from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Atlanta Monday evening experienced trouble taking off and had to return after pieces of metal fell from the engine.

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation on the plane, its passengers and crew.

"It did have engine failure and returned back. There was an incident were some metal pieces from the engine had fallen off after takeoff on Monday," said Tony Molinaro, FAA spokesman for the Great Lakes region.

"It’ll take a few weeks to complete our investigation."

Reached for comment Wednesday night, Stephen Schuler, a spokesman for Spirit, confirmed Flight 569 returned to the gate shortly after takeoff after “a reported mechanical issue” and customers were placed on another plane to reach their destinations. Other details were not released.

“We are fully cooperating with the FAA investigation,” he wrote in an email.

