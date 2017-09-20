Buy Photo Detroit Metropolitan Airport officials said their public safety department is investigating an "unusual substance" found in soap dispensers in the restrooms in the past week. (Photo: Ricardo Thomas, Ricardo Thomas/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Romulus — Detroit Metropolitan Airport officials said their public safety department is investigating an "unusual substance" found in soap dispensers in the restrooms in the past week.

"The Airport Authority takes incidents involving health and safety very seriously," DTW officials said in a statement

Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation.

"We are in the process of installing new, tamper-proof soap dispensers and are more frequently monitoring our restrooms," according to the statement.

Brian Lassaline, director of external affairs for the airport, said he could not release any more information regarding which terminal or what type of substance was found.

