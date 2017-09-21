Dearborn — The Dearborn Police Department held a press conference Thursday to seek information related to several major crimes and to name a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery.
There is a $1,000 reward for information on the following individuals leading to their arrests.To report information, call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-3030 and refer to the case number or report anonymously to Help Eliminate Auto Theft at 1-800-242-HEAT or online at 1800242HEAT.com.
Dadontae Owens and two other unidentified men are alleged perpetrators of a home invasion and multiple larcenies from vehicles on Saturday. Police are asking for the public's assistance locating the 19-year-old Detroit resident and the other men involved. Refer to case number 17-56903.
Police are also searching for John Evans, who is alleged to have committed an armed robbery on Aug. 26 in Dearborn. Refer to case number 17-52387.
Dearborn officers responded to the area of Michigan Avenue near Gulley on a report of a larceny from a vehicle on June 30.
After reviewing surveillance footage it is alleged that the suspect entered multiple unlocked commercial vans parked in the area and stole assorted tools and a toolbox.
The alleged suspect is described as an older white male, balding with short white hair wearing glasses. Police think the suspect lives in the area.
Video shows the suspect wearing a red or brown flannel shirt with graphics on the front (possibly a Native American photograph), gray shorts and white Nike shoes. It appears the suspect has tattoos on both of his arms, police said in a press release.
Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said, “Our relationship with the community is the greatest asset to combat crime. We are very fortunate that metropolitan Detroit is so civic-minded and cognizant of the need for this relationship.”
