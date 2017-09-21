Dadontae Owens, 19, (far right) identified for home invasion and multiple larcenies in Dearborn. Two others unidentified. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Dearborn — The Dearborn Police Department held a press conference Thursday to seek information related to several major crimes and to name a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery.

There is a $1,000 reward for information on the following individuals leading to their arrests.To report information, call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-3030 and refer to the case number or report anonymously to Help Eliminate Auto Theft at 1-800-242-HEAT or online at 1800242HEAT.com.

Dadontae Owens and two other unidentified men are alleged perpetrators of a home invasion and multiple larcenies from vehicles on Saturday. Police are asking for the public's assistance locating the 19-year-old Detroit resident and the other men involved. Refer to case number 17-56903.

Dadontae Owens and two other unidentified men are alleged perpetrators of a home invasion and multiple larcenies from vehicles on Saturday. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Police are also searching for John Evans, who is alleged to have committed an armed robbery on Aug. 26 in Dearborn. Refer to case number 17-52387.

John Evans is wanted for an alleged armed robbery on Aug. 26 in Dearborn. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Dearborn officers responded to the area of Michigan Avenue near Gulley on a report of a larceny from a vehicle on June 30.

After reviewing surveillance footage it is alleged that the suspect entered multiple unlocked commercial vans parked in the area and stole assorted tools and a toolbox.

Suspect wanted for larceny from a vehicle in the area of Michigan Avenue near Gulley on June 30. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

The alleged suspect is described as an older white male, balding with short white hair wearing glasses. Police think the suspect lives in the area.

Video shows the suspect wearing a red or brown flannel shirt with graphics on the front (possibly a Native American photograph), gray shorts and white Nike shoes. It appears the suspect has tattoos on both of his arms, police said in a press release.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said, “Our relationship with the community is the greatest asset to combat crime. We are very fortunate that metropolitan Detroit is so civic-minded and cognizant of the need for this relationship.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ygDIPZ