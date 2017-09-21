Booking photo of Dwuan Parkman

A 46-year-old Westland man was found guilty Thursday by a Wayne County jury of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old flight attendant in a hotel room near Detroit Metro Airport.

It was the second trial for Dwuan Parkman on charges of first- and third-degree criminal sexual assault and home invasion. An earlier trial, which began in February, ended in a mistrial the next month.

Authorities say Parkman broke into the woman’s room and attacked her at the hotel in the 9500 block of Middlebelt on June 20, 2016. Parkman had reportedly followed the woman to the hotel after she met with co-workers at a nearby restaurant.

The flight attendant, employed by Air Georgian, a Canadian airline, testified during a preliminary examination for Parkman in August 2016 that she was staying at the Days Inn on Middlebelt near the airport. She said she had gone back to her room when she heard a knock on her door but didn’t see anyone when she answered it.

The flight attendant testified she called her boyfriend to tell him about the knock and then went to sleep. She said she was awakened by the sexual assault.

“I feel asleep and woke up and a man was on top of me,” the woman said.

She testified that she didn’t know Parkman and had never seen him before.

The Detroit News generally does not identify the victims of sexual assault.

Parkman faces sentencing at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 before Third Circuit Court Judge Michael Hathaway. The penalty in Michigan for second-degree criminal sexual assault is up to 15 years in prison; home invasion carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

