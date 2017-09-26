Buy Photo From left in T-shirt, Hamtramck council candidates Ian Perrotta, Andrea Karpinski and Gias Talukder hand out information down the block from the polling center at Hamtramck High School on Aug. 8. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Hamtramck City Council will meet Tuesday night to vote on a resolution to censure Councilman Ian Perrotta for anti-immigrant comments he made earlier this month.

Speaking on WWJ-AM (950), Perrotta blamed immigrant residents for trash piling up in Hamtramck alleyways and singled out residents from Yemen and Bangladesh.

“There is an issue with trash in Hamtramck,” Perrotta told WWJ on Sept. 11. “I think some of it comes from the fact that some of our immigrant population comes from areas where regular trash collection and sanitation is not available, or not a priority.”

“The previous iterations of the immigrant population were more Europeans who maybe came from places that had similar methods of sanitation,” Perrotta continued. “The current wave of immigrants is primarily from Yemen and Bangladesh.”

A Hamtramck City Council resolution calls for the councilman to be “publicly censured for remarks he made” in the report and ”is admonished to guard against making such biased and impertinent remarks in the future.”

The resolution also states that Perotta’s “bigoted comments” perpetuate “hurtful stereotypes about European and Western cultural superiority over many of the immigrant cultures represented by members of this council and the broader community.”

According to a Global Detroit report that evaluated 2010-14 census data, Hamtramck has the largest percent of foreign-born residents of any city in Michigan. Of 22,256 Hamtramck residents, 44 percent are foreign-born, the report stated.

The city, which covers just over two square miles, has historically attracted immigrants from Europe, including those from Poland, Yugoslavia and Ukraine. In more recent decades, a large number of Yemenis and Bangladeshis have settled in the diverse city.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization in the U.S., supported the resolution in a statement Tuesday.

“We support the censure of Council Member Perrotta for his scapegoating of Yemeni and Bangladeshi immigrants,” CAIR-MI executive director Dawud Walid said. “In the Trump era, racist and Islamophobic statements from government officials are becoming all too common. It is important for their peers to clearly rebuke such bigoted rhetoric.”

Perrotta could not be reached for comment.

