Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against four people in an alleged deed fraud scheme. (Photo: Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Detroit – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged four Metro Detroiters with operating a fraudulent mortgage and property deed ring.

James Webb, 44, of Detroit, was the alleged ringleader of a group that included Geneva Edwards, 42, of New Baltimore, Zarvelar Weems-Jones, 46, of Southfield and Trini El-Bey, 52, of Detroit.

At a Tuesday news conference, Worthy said Webb put together a scheme to cheat potential homebuyers out of thousands of dollars and the legal property owners by illegally taking possession of 19 homes, charging prospective homebuyers fees ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and denying the legal homeowners possession of their homes.

According to Worthy, the defendants issued false or forged affidavits, and in a few cases, fake quit-claim deeds, which were unlawfully recorded with the Wayne County Register of Deeds.

The scheme netted more than $21,000, Worthy said.

Webb faces 34 felony counts, including extortion, conducting a criminal enterprise, uttering and publishing document affecting real property, forgery of a document affecting real property, larceny by false pretenses, recording fraudulent conveyance, encumbering real property and home invasion.

Edwards and Weems-Jones are charged with eight felonies each, while El-Bey faces three felony counts.

No arraignments have been scheduled yet, Worthy said during the news conference at her office that included Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon and Bernard Youngblood, the Wayne County register of deeds.

