Dearborn Police are investigating a shooting at a home that has left two children in critical condition.

Police Chief Ron Haddad said one of the children is believed to be about 2-years-old and the other about 4-years-old. He said everyone in the house at the time of the shooting has been accounted for and is being questioned.

Haddad said police received a 911 call at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday about the shooting at a home in the 3000 block of Harding Street near Outer Drive and Rotunda Drive. Someone from inside the home called 911.

"They've both been shot and they're both critical," he said at a news conference near the house. "We're going to pray these two young kids are going to be OK. However it shakes out, it's a tragedy for our entire community."

Officials wouldn't say where the children were injured or where the guns were located in the home. Haddad declined to say what kind of weapons or how many were found in the home.

The home where the children were shot is used to babysit multiple children, Haddad said. He said there were several children and at least one in the home at the time of the shooting. Police have not yet established if the home is a licensed day care center, he also said.

The children were taken to Dearborn Police Department to be picked up by their parents, police said.

"Obviously there was a weapon in proximity to the kids and that's totally unacceptable to me, but I don't want to comment any further on that," Haddad said. "It's totally tragic. It's irresponsible."

