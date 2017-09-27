Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A one-year-old girl was attacked Wednesday by a family's dog on the city's west side, Detroit Police officials said.

Detroit Police spokeswoman Jennifer Watson said no information on the girl's condition was immediately available. She said police continue to investigate.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 18500 block of Muirland Street near Seven Mile Road and Livernois Avenue, police said.

Watson said animal control staff has removed the dog from the home.

