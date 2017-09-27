Buy Photo The McLouth Steel site in Trenton has not had operations since the late 1990s. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is proposing a $4 million sale of the former McLouth Steel site along the Detroit River to Grosse Pointe billionaire Manuel “Matty” Moroun.

The Wayne County Commission’s Committee of the Whole is set to vote on the proposed sale Wednesday, which would give the foreclosed property on Jefferson a chance to be redeveloped by Moroun’s real estate company, Crown Enterprises Inc.

Officials say the $4 million would account for unpaid taxes on the site. The property was set to go to the county’s tax foreclosure auction after the state and city of Trenton declined to purchase it at fair market value.

Crown Enterprises was one of four companies to respond to a request for qualification earlier this year when the county sought developers for the 188-acre industrial site.

The property is attractive because of the three international railways traversing through it, the new Gordie Howe International Bridge planned nearby and 1,600 feet of waterfront dockage with a water depth of 28 feet, Wagner said.

Wayne County has been working closely with Trenton to identify the best use of the property for the local community, said Jim Martinez, a spokesman for Evans.

Martinez said the former McLouth site is an asset as a logistics property.

“The idea was that we wanted to take the best route to get it into productive use,” Martinez said.

Trenton officials have acknowledged there are concerns in the city that Moroun could buy the land and sit on it. Moroun already owns about 75 acres of property north of the site.

Wayne County foreclosed on the McLouth Steel property in March for $3.7 million in unpaid property taxes, according to a document obtained by The Detroit News.

A 2014 expanded site inspection report done by the Michigan Department Environmental Quality at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency said contaminated soils at the site consist of slag fill material containing metals, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, copper, iron, selenium and zinc, as well as documented spills with contaminated soils containing PCBs.

The McLouth Steel Co. had not operated on the site since the late 1990s. The factory was purchased and operated by Detroit Steel Co. until it ceased operations and local operators purchased the plant land. McLouth Steel was founded in Detroit in 1934.

In 1948, it bought a mile-long riverside property in Trenton, part of $100-million expansion. McLouth Steel, which had plants in Trenton and Gibraltar, filed for bankruptcy twice — in 1981 and 1995. It was later sold to Detroit Steel.

In 2006, a proposal to turn the property into a residential-commercial site called the Bay Village of Trenton failed. A proposal to renovate the site for more than $200 million and produce steel again there also failed.

