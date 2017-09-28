Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte. (Photo: Google)

Wyandotte — A teacher at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte was suspended Tuesday after allegedly sending "unprofessional" text messages to a student.

Wyandotte Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Catherine Cost said the teacher was absent Monday and suspended with pay on Tuesday.

"I was shocked when I found out. Total disbelief. It was not at all expected from this teacher," Cost said.

Cost said the school district is still investigating the incident involving a female teacher and a male student, who is a minor. The district attorney and Wyandotte Police are involved in the investigation.

The subject of the text messages has not been disclosed.

"At this point the word that I would use to describe it was unprofessional," Cost said. "We're looking to see if there were other text messages and with other students."

A letter was sent to parents Tuesday evening and Cost said the teacher will be suspended as long as the investigation takes.

"Rumors began to spread among RHS students and many have used social media to comment on the alleged situation. I wanted you to be aware of how the District is responding in the event your child talks with you," Cost wrote.

