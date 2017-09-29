Surveillance pictures taken Sept. 29, 2017. (Photo: Livonia Police Department)

The Livonia Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a gas station with a gun earlier this week.

Officials released footage taken by the gas station's video surveillance system in hopes that someone recognizes the thief.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Livonia Police at (734) 466-2470.

Police said the suspect entered the Sunoco gas station at 29835 Eight Mile west of Middlebelt Road at about 8:40 p.m. Monday. He purchased some gasoline and left, according to authorities.

The suspect returned to the store with a semi-automative handgun and demanded money, police said.

The man fled eastbound on Eight Mile in a dark-colored vehicle.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

