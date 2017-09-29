Uncle Paul's Pizza on 21215 Mack Ave., and Cabbage Patch Cafe & Catering on 15110 Kercheval Ave., in Grosse Pointe have temporarily closed and are working with the department during the investigation, the department said in a press release issued Friday. (Photo: Google.com)

Grosse Pointe — Two Grosse Pointe restaurants are being investigated by Wayne County's health department for cases of Hepatitis A.

Uncle Paul's Pizza on 21215 Mack Ave., and Cabbage Patch Cafe & Catering on 15110 Kercheval Ave., in Grosse Pointe have temporarily closed and are working with the department during the investigation, the department said in a press release issued Friday.

Lisa Croff, director of communications for the health office, said the two restaurants have the same owner.

"These two places have had confirmed reports.There is an employee or maybe more that work at both places," Croff said.

The department is advising people who ate food from Uncle Paul's Pizza and Cabbage Patch Cafe & Catering between Aug. 1 and Friday to watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.

"There has been an increase in Hepatitis A cases, as part of the ongoing outbreak in Southeast Michigan," the release stated. "Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food or water, or close personal contact with an infected person."

Symptoms occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure and include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills, yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). It can last for several weeks to months.

The department advises individuals who think they may have been exposed to talk to their healthcare provider about vaccination or immunoglobulin.

The best way to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A is:

Always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom or changing a diaper

Thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water during food preparation and before eating food

Avoiding undercooked or raw shellfish

Not preparing food for others if you are ill

Getting your Hepatitis A vaccine

