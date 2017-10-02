A Delta plane sits on the tarmac at an airport. (Photo: AP)

A Delta flight from New York City to Detroit had to make an emergency landing at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Monday morning, officials said.

Airport officials said they received a report about a possible engine malfunction on the plane, which was flying in from LaGuardia Airport, and scrambled the airport's fire department and operations teams.

Metro Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson said the plane landed at about 7:35 a.m. without incident.

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is Detroit Metro's largest air carrier.

