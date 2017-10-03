Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

A 14-year-old girl, a freshman at Livonia's Adlai Stevenson High School on Six Mile, was hit by a vehicle just before reaching the school Tuesday morning, police said.

The girl's friends had gotten ahead of her, so she jogged to try to catch up. At the time, 7:19 a.m., just before the school's 7:25 a.m. bell time, the crosswalk was counting down, but she still had the light.

The girl was headed northbound on Six Mile, toward the school. As she was in the crosswalk, a 2017 blue Ford Escape turned right, from northbound Whitby to eastbound Six Mile, and not only struck the girl, it dragged her for three feet, said Capt. Robert Nenciarini, spokesman for the Livonia Police Department.

Medics transported the girl to St. Mary Mercy Hospital on Five Mile, Nenciarini said. Her condition was not immediately available, but according to the incident report, the girl suffered visible injuries.

Police believe the driver of the Escape, a 41-year-old man, is "at fault," and that he "failed to yield," though it wasn't immediately known if he had been ticketed, or would be, as the traffic unit begins its investigation.

On its Facebook page, Stevenson informed its community of the crash, and took the opportunity to push drivers to move slower and safer.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to be extra cautious during the morning and afternoon hours when many students are walking to and from our schools and bus stops," the school wrote in its statement.

